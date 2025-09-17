Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.62. Xunlei shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 872,772 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 202.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter. Xunlei has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 827.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 244.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

