Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

