iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 368,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 348,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

