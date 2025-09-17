Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.