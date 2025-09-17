Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 92,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.