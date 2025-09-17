iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 16.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,961,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,932,000. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 905,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.9%

EFV opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

