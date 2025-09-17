Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Snap-On accounts for approximately 2.4% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Snap-On Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SNA opened at $333.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.82. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $279.74 and a twelve month high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

