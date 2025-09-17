Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 1.1% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Plains GP worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 18.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Plains GP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 434.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 159,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 220.29%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

