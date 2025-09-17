iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Position Lifted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 9.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $55,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,758.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 282,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 275,533 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.