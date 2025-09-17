Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 149,786 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

