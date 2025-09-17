Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

