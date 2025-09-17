Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 137,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 155,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 681,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 170,923 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 192,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.