Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $326.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average is $293.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

