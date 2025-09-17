FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Stake Raised by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

