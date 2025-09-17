Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,781 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

