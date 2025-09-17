Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Position Reduced by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.