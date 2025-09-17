Balefire LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Balefire LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 509.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

