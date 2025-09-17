Insider Buying: Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony K.K. Ngai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,700 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $14,337.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Silvaco Group stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,623,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 774,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 162.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

