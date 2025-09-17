Hardin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $196.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.73. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.