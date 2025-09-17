JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA is Breakwater Capital Group’s Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

