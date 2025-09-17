Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

