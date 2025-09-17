Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in GMS Inc. $GMS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of GMS worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 34.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in GMS by 33.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE GMS opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.86%.GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMS

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,486,524 shares in the company, valued at $383,691,966.20. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.