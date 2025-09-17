Darrin Uecker Sells 25,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CTO Darrin Uecker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 122,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,048.16. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 15th, Darrin Uecker sold 25,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $394,250.00.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

