Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $358.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARHS. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

