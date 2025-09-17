Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 337,736.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,887 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Liquidity Services worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 38.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,197.80. The trade was a 32.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $464,579. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $876.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

