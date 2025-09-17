Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

