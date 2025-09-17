Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $52.96 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $434.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average of $506.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

