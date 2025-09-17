Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,958 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OEF opened at $329.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $330.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

