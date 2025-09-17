Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $55.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,538 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $55,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

