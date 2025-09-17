Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 91 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8%

NXPI stock opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

