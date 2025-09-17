Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $64,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,648,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,586,000 after purchasing an additional 505,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,340,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

