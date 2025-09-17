DLK Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,180.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $437,126.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,550.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,432,275 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

