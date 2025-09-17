Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

