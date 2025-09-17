DLK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.1% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.7%

CMG opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

