Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 over the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

