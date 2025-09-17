Czech National Bank Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 36.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $502.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.00 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

