Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:RSG opened at $225.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

