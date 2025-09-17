NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Purchased by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1,189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 95,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Arete raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

