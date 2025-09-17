Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 73,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Columbia Banking System Profile



Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

