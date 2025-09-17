Fjell Capital LLC Buys 259 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fjell Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after buying an additional 2,657,438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

