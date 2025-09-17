Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

