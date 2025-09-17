Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 127 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,705,000 after buying an additional 423,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $15,568,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,885,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,420,141,970.80. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,552,676 shares of company stock valued at $612,725,804 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

