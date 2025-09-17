American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,519,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $568,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.