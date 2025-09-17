Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,217,000 after buying an additional 5,346,892 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 538,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,384,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPBO opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $30.26.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

