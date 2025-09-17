Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 3,468 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Champion Homes worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the second quarter worth about $48,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes Trading Up 3.6%

SKY stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Champion Homes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Champion Homes

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.