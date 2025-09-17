30,010 Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSE. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

