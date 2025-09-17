Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.