Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Adient $ADNT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,873 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Adient by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Adient by 991.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 13,957.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

