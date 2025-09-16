Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 904 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

