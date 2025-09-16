Ehrlich Financial Group Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after buying an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

